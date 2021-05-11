play
Watch Newsround

'We need to look after those minds'

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week from the 10 to the 16 May.

A recent survey, carried out on behalf of BBC Children in Need, found that more than two thirds of young people between the ages of 11 and 18 believe their mental health in general has worsened because of the pandemic, and one in three say they aren't comfortable asking for help if they need it.

We caught up with Katie Thistleton from BBC Radio 1 and Bitesize to talk about the importance of discussing mental health.

Check out the video here!

