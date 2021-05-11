Thank You Day: Plans for a day to say thanks to pandemic helpers

Getty Images

A campaign has started to create a national 'Thank You Day' so people can show their appreciation to all those who have helped throughout the pandemic.

The group behind the idea want it to take place on 4 July and hope it will be "the UK's biggest ever thank you party".

Organisers say: "As a country we aren't always great at saying thank you to each other. But this year, we want to be part of changing that. To choose one day where we all pause to say thank you to each other. To remember what binds us together, not just what pushes us apart.

"We all have different people to thank, from family members to key workers, good neighbours to volunteers."

A group of 13 people came up with the idea including a 16-year-old Explorer Scout, a teacher and a young sports coach.

Matron May Parsons, who delivered the very first jab of the vaccine rollout last year, has also been involved.

She said: "I think it is important that we show appreciation to our colleagues who have turned up and stopped whatever they are doing just to help us.

"I think it is quite important and this is something I am passionate about as well."

Basically, I think we just do not say thank you enough. Matron May Parsons

Celebrities including adventurers Bear Grylls and Steve Backshall are backing the campaign, as well as astronaut Tim Peake and sport presenter Gary Lineker.

Organisations across the country, including the Scouts and Guides, NHS, the Football Association and Church of England are also supporting the idea.

What do you think of the idea and who would you want to thank? Let us know in the comments below.