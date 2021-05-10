Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are having a baby

Getty Images Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have been dating for four years

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has announced that she is having a baby with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie posted a black-and-white photograph of her pregnancy bump on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

She wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You... We can't wait to meet you baby Ox."

The happy news comes just days after Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced that she was also expecting her first child too with her fiancée.

Getty Images Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie will be performing at the Brit Awards on 11 May

Perrie and Alex, a footballer for Liverpool whose nickname is 'the Ox', started dating back in 2017.

Leigh-Anne responded to Perrie's post: "Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much."

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall also offered her congratulations to Perrie and Alex on Instagram: "Beaming for you both... I'm the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu."