Elon Musk says he has Asperger's on Saturday Night Live

Getty Images

One of the richest businessmen on the planet, Elon Musk has told TV viewers in the US that he has Asperger's syndrome.

Appearing on the US comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live (SNL) he told viewers he was "the first person with Asperger's" to host the long-running programme - to loud cheers from the audience.

It's thought that this is the first time that Musk, who owns the SpaceX company, has revealed that he has the condition.

People with Asperger's see the environment around them differently to other people and sometimes find communicating with others or social situations hard.

Some people choose to use the term Asperger's, but others may prefer to refer to themselves as autistic or on the autistic spectrum.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The story of how Elon Musk became so successful

The businessman who has more than 53 million followers on Twitter, has sometimes made controversial comments in the past.

He joked about his use of social media saying: "Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that's just how my brain works.

"To anyone who's been offended, I just want to say I reinvented electric cars, and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?"

Asperger's Syndrome: Asperger's syndrome affects people in many different ways. Asperger's is a form of autism which typically means people struggle with their emotions and have difficulty in social situations. They may want to make friends and socialise with people just like everybody else, but they might find it very difficult. Many people with Asperger's syndrome have highly focused interests - which helps to make them successful.

ELON MUSK / TWITTER Miley Cyrus was among the guests as Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been a popular American TV show since the 1970s, it often has celebrity hosts and has started the comedy careers of huge stars like Eddie Murphy.

As he began the show, the billionaire joked that he doesn't have much "variation" in the way he speaks. "Which I'm told makes for great comedy," he said, adding that he was "making history - as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL."

However some people are questioning his claim, they say that comedian and star of the Ghostbusters movies, Dan Aykroyd, has talked about his experience with Asperger's syndrome before and also hosted SNL.

Shutterstock Elon Musk joked about the name he and Grimes chose for their baby

However, Elon Musk is definitely not the first billionaire to host the show, others include former US president Donald Trump, basketball player Michael Jordan and famous talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

Opening the show, the businessman also talked about his family - he and the singer Grimes announced the birth of their first child, X Æ A-12 Musk, last year.

Joking about how to say his son's name, Musk said: "It's pronounced 'cat running across keyboard'."