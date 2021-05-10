Sir David Attenborough has been given the job of making sure that the public's voice is heard at a big climate conference later this year.

He's been named as a 'people's advocate' for COP26 - an important climate conference - which is due to take place in in Glasgow in November 2021.

The meeting is where nations from around the world will discuss their plans to tackle climate change, but most of the attention will be focussed on important conversations between leaders.

Sir David is there to make sure that other voices are heard too.

Have a listen to his message.