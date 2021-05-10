Minke whale: Londoners asked to watch out for freed creature

PA The whale was spotted in the Thames

Rescuers have managed to free a small whale which became stranded along the River Thames in west London.

After it was freed it swam off, but the public in London are being asked to keep an eye out for it as it might still need more help.

The whale, thought to be a young minke whale, was first spotted trapped near Richmond in west London on Sunday and is between three to four metres long.

According to the the Port London Authority (PLA) the whale was freed at 1am after teamwork by the London Fire Brigade, a Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) crew, and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

The whale was being towed along the river to be released but managed to break free and swam away.

Reuters Rescuers spent hours looking after the whale as they tried to free it

Experts said the whale looked like it needed to find food so have asked people to keep an eye out for it as it might need more help from vets.

It's not known yet how it got into the Thames.

