Republic of Ireland: Coronavirus rules ease

Getty Images Up to six people from three households can meet outside

The Republic of Ireland will ease more of its Covid-19 restrictions from Monday.

Up to six people from a maximum of three households can meet outdoors - including in gardens - and a fully-vaccinated household can meet an unvaccinated one indoors.

Sports training for adults can start again (children have been allowed to do sport since 26 April) and libraries, museums and some other attractions can re-open.

Although most shops remain closed, click and collect purchases can start again and you can also go and get your hair cut or nails done.

Getty Images

People will also be able to travel outside their own county for the first time in more than four months and up to 50 people can attend weddings and other religious services.

The country has been at Level Five, the highest level of restrictions, since Christmas.

What is due to open when in Ireland? From 17 May, all non-essential shops can reopen to customers.

From 2 June, hotels, people can go and stay in guest houses and self-catering accommodation.

From 7 June, all restaurants are set to open up for outdoor service and sports matches can start again but without spectators

What about vaccinations?

The Irish government's target is that 80% of people will receive a first injection by the end of June, with 55% fully vaccinated.

That requires an average of one million people to be vaccinated in April, May and June.

The figures for April were behind schedule with the government stating it expected a major acceleration this month and next month with up to 450,000 vaccines a week expected to be administered in June.