UK elections: A quick guide to the results

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What happened in the UK's elections?

Boris Johnson has called for a post-election summit of "Team UK" leaders to help work out how the four countries can work together to help recover from the pandemic.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon's party, the SNP, won control of the parliament in Scotland, and Mark Drakeford saw his Labour party secure another term in power in Wales.

In Scotland, many political figures are now saying the country should hold a second referendum on whether it remains part of the UK, while Welsh First Minister Drakeford has said Boris Johnson should 'reset' the relationship between all the countries now that the election is over.

But the national elections in Scotland and Wales weren't the only votes - there were council elections across England, a by-election to pick a new MP for Westminster and several Mayors elected too.

So, here's a quick guide to all the results from last week's elections.

Reuters An enormous inflatable Boris Johnson was the focus of Conservative celebrations in Hartlepool

UK Parliament

There was one election for a seat in the UK Parliament in Westminster. Hartlepool, in the north-east, was electing a new MP - and for the first time ever it has elected a member of the Conservative party. It is a big success for Boris Johnson's party, with the Prime Minster visiting to celebrate after the results.

However, for Labour it has prompted a big discussion about the party's plans. Leader Keir Starmer has changed the Shadow Cabinet, which is the name given to the opposition party's leadership team in parliament. Hartlepool is the latest area that has had a Labour MP for a long time to change to a Conservative MP. These seats have been known as 'the red wall' because they usually vote for Labour, but are now looking at other parties.

Read more: Big result for PM as Hartlepool elects first Conservative MP

Reuters First minister Nicola Sturgeon won the most votes in her constituency Glasgow Southside

Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) has won a fourth consecutive election in Scotland, something the First Minister described as "historic and extraordinary".

The SNP won 64 of the 129 seats available, with the Conservatives finishing second with 31 seats. The Green Party won eight seats. The Green Party's success is important to the SNP as the two parties are 'pro-independence' - meaning they believe Scotland should leave the UK and be a country in its own right.

Read More: What is Scottish independence and why is it a big issue?

After securing victory, Nicola Sturgeon set out her plans for government. She said her focus would be on leading the country through the pandemic and keeping people safe from Covid.

She added: "It is then to kick-start and drive our recovery with an ambitious and transformative programme for government."

The SNP then plan to offer people a referendum - a vote on a single political question - on whether to stay in the UK.

"All of that is what I promised," Sturgeon explained, "and all of that is what I intend to deliver."

Read More: Scottish National Party wins fourth election in a row

Getty Images Current Labour leader and first minister Mark Drakeford has kept his seat, winning the most votes in his constituency

Wales

In Wales, the Labour Party will form a government even though it is one short of a majority in the Senedd - Wales' parliament. Labour are still the biggest party and their leader, Mark Drakeford, will continue as First Minister. Labour have been the main party of government ever since some powers were devolved to Wales from Westminster in 1999.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Wales: "We have demonstrated over a number of governments that you can govern successfully on 30 seats, but I'm open to working with any party where there is common ground between us.

"No party has a monopoly of good ideas, and where there are things that we can work on together, then my administration will certainly look to do that with anybody who thinks that we can work to the advantage of Wales."

Read More: Labour party keep power in Wales

PA Media Liverpool's new mayor Joanne Anderson has become the first black woman to lead a major British city

England

The votes in England were focused on Metro Mayor's and local councils. In London, Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region, the West Midlands, and the Tees Valley, voters stuck with the Mayors that had already been working in the job.

In West Yorkshire, which covers an area including Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield, the region was voting for a mayor for the first time. They elected Tracy Brabin, who had been was an MP in the area. That means her seat in the UK parliament will now have to be decided, with a by-election like the one held in Hartlepool last week.

There were also 143 councils being voted for - these are the local councils that look after things in your local area. What powers they have can vary area by area. Local councils look after local issues that affect you everyday - things like schools, looking after parks, and managing recycling and bin collections. 143 councils were holding elections, with the Conservatives winning the majority, 63, and Labour winning 44. But there are thousands of councillors, and while the Conservatives and Labour won the majority, parties like the Liberal Democrats and the Greens also won seats.

Most council leaders are known as mayors (but it isn't the same job as the Metro Mayors mentioned earlier). One of the big stories from this election was in Liverpool, where Joanne Anderson was elected council mayor, becoming the first black woman to hold that job in the UK.

Read more: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has won a second term as London's mayor m