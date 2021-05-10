Sir David Attenborough: named as people's advocate for COP26

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. 'It's crucial that nations come together to solve the globe's problems'

Sir David Attenborough has been given the job of making sure that the public's voice is heard at a big climate conference later this year.

He's been named as a 'people's advocate' for COP26 - an important climate conference which is due to take place in in Glasgow in November 2021.

The meeting is where nations from around the world will discuss their plans to tackle climate change, but most of the attention will be focussed on important conversations between leaders.

Sir David is there to make sure that other voices are heard too.

Both Sir David and Greta Thunberg speak out about how important it is to protect the planet

He has said he is greatly honoured to receive the title and hopes to use it to convince world leaders to make real changes.

He said: "There could not be a more important moment that we should have an international agreement."

An people's advocate is someone who fights for the rights of others - and makes sure their voices are heard.

Getty Images Sir David Attenborough at the announcement of the COP26 conference

In this case, David Attenborough will speak up on behalf of people around the world and tell world leaders how important it is for them to make serious changes to tackle climate change.

He is known to be a passionate campaigner for the environment and what needs to be done to stop more damage being done to the Earth.