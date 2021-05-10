Lockdown in England: What are the rules from 17 May?

Getty Images

Going inside other people's homes, hugs and sleepovers as well as going to indoor food and entertainment venues will all be allowed in England once again from the 17 May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

The rules in England are being further relaxed as the country reaches step three in the government's road map out of lockdown.

The changes have been made because, although the virus is still in general circulation, not as many people are getting coronavirus or passing it on, in some part because of the roll out of the vaccine.

As a result the UK's coronavirus alert level is being lowered from four to three on the advice of experts, and lots of things are set to change.

The prime minister has thanked everyone for their patience and sacrifices, saying, "Your efforts have so visibly paid off".

The new rules will only apply to England with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all deciding on their restrictions and when they will be lifted.

Can I hug my friends and grandparents?

Yes, but people are being asked to be cautious, especially if the person you want to hug hasn't been vaccinated yet.

The prime minister has said people should make their own choices when it comes to having close contact with friends and family, and has urged people to consider how vulnerable someone is when deciding whether to give them a hug.

He warned the change in rules "this does not mean we should throw caution to the wind" and says hugging is still a main way the virus can spread.

He also reminded people that meeting outdoors is still safer, and when meeting indoors it is safer to keep the windows open.

Social distancing measures should still be followed when people are not with friends or family.

Can I go to someone else's house?

From 17 May six people, or two households, will be able to mix indoors.

Sleepovers are back on also, with overnight stays allowed with people not in your bubble.

That might also mean being able to visit relatives who live too far away for a day trip!

Are birthday parties back?

Have you missed going to the cinema?

Yes, indoor entertainment such as museums, theatres, and cinemas can open as well as indoor play areas and bowling alleys.

It would have to be a small party though, as the limits on meeting indoors is still six people or two households.

With restaurants once allowed to let customers sit indoors, there'll be much less time spent having to hide from the rain.

If you fancy a bigger party then maybe have it outdoors as groups of up to 30 people are allowed to meet up outside.

What will change in school?

Face coverings will no longer be required in schools or colleges in either classrooms or communal areas.

Schools will also be able to go on trips with overnight stays.

There will also be changes to university teaching, with in person teaching able to start again after months of online teaching.

Can I go on holiday?

People in England will be allowed to take holidays abroad in a small number of countries on the green list announced last week.

Portugal and Israel are among the destinations on the government's green list, which tourists will be able to visit without having to quarantine on their return.

But not all the countries on the green list are currently open to UK tourists, with Portugal - expected to be one of the most popular - allowing travel there for essential purposes only.

This could have changed by the time the restrictions are lifted, but anyone making travel plans should certainly do plenty of research before booking a trip.

Hotels, hostels and B&Bs can also reopen, so for those looking to holiday a bit closer to home there shouldn't be any issues.

Will weddings be back on?

Up to 30 people can attend weddings, double the amount that are allowed to currently - including the happy couple.

Previously receptions could only take place outdoors at Covid-secure venues and had to be in the form of a sit-down meal.

But now they can be held indoors too as long as it is classed as a Covid-secure venue.

More than 30 people can attend funerals.

What about in the rest of the UK?

In Wales from Monday 17 May indoor seating areas of pubs, restaurants and cafes could also open as well as cinemas, theatres and museums - but this is subject to the government giving it approval in a vote on 13 May.

The rules in Scotland will change on 17 May, when cinemas and amusement arcades can reopen. More details about further restrictions being lifted are expected on 11 May.

Under these changes up to four people from no more than two households will be allowed to mix in indoors, and up to six adults from three households can meet in an indoor public place like a café or restaurant.

Up to eight adults from eight households can meet anywhere outdoors, while both indoor and outdoor sports will also restart.

More restrictions in Northern Ireland may be lifted on 24 May, including households being allowed to mix indoors, the reopening of B&Bs and hotels, and indoor visitor attractions.

What are you most looking forward to doing once the rules relax? Let us know in the comments.