Four-year-old spends almost £2,000 on ice lollies!

GoFundMe Noah bought over 900 lollies online!

Four-year-old Noah from Brooklyn in New York is a big big BIG fan of SpongeBob SquarePants!

In fact, Noah loves the cartoon character so much that he managed to buy 51 cases of SpongeBob themed ice lollies from the website Amazon worth a whopping $2,618.85 - that's more than £1,800!

Noah ended up purchasing 918 individual lollies in total which where delivered to his aunt's house.

After Noah's mum discovered what her son had done, she tried to return the lollies but Amazon said it wouldn't be taking them back leaving the family with a mammoth bill.

However, this story does have a happy ending! A fundraiser was set up to help Noah's mum pay for the ice lollies, and so far, over $20,000 has been raised to cover the cost.

Noah is on the autistic spectrum and his family have said all the additional funds will go towards his education.

"We cannot thank you enough. Truly," Noah's mum said in response to all the money raised.

To find out more about autism, read Newsround's guide to the condition.