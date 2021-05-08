Local elections 2021: What's going on with election results in England?

PA Media Supporters celebrate as Labour's Joanne Anderson was declared the Mayor of Liverpool

Lots of people in England turned out to vote in several local elections which took place earlier this week.

Local elections give adults the chance to choose who represents them in their towns and councils by taking a seat on the local council.

Local councillors are in charge of lots of issues which directly affect communities, like bin collections, public transport, local education and environmental issues.

There are different types of local elections in the UK and it's because local councils are organised differently depending on where people live.

Some places in the UK have just one group of councillors who run all sorts of local services. In other areas, responsibilities are split between two or more 'layers' of councillors.

Residents living in London also voted for who they'd like to make up the London Assembly on Thursday and which candidate should become the next London Mayor.

There were elections to choose other 12 mayors in different regions and cities across England and police and crime commissioners in both England and Wales.

Who is being elected? • 143 English local councils, approximately 5,000 seats. • 39 police and crime commissioners • 25 London Assembly seats • 13 directly-elected mayors • 1 MP in the Hartlepool by-election

What do we know so far?

PA Media Joanne Anderson has become the first black woman to lead a major British city

Labour councillor Joanne Anderson has been elected as the mayor of Liverpool and she's made history by becoming the first black woman to lead a major British city.

She said she was "proud and honoured" to be the first black woman directly-elected as a mayor of a UK city and the city's first ever female leader.

"Liverpool has always been a city of firsts - one that does things differently and that charters its own path. Today we made history," she said.

The newly elected Mayor also said "today is the beginning of the fresh start we all want and need" for Liverpool.

EPA Votes are still be counted in places across England

On Friday, a new MP was chosen after a by-election in Hartlepool. A by-election is when an MP needs to be elected to the houses of parliament between general elections and this has happened in Hartlepool after the Labour MP there quit.

The conservative candidate Jill Mortimer won the vote to become the area's first non-Labour local MP since 1974. Conservative supporters see this as a sign of things to come in future elections.

The results for the London Mayor is expected to be declared later today at the earliest, and seven out of the 25 London Assembly member results have been declared.

96 out of 143 councils in England where elections were held have declared their local election results, and eight out of 35 police force areas in England have declared the outcome of their elections for police and crime commissioners.

Covid safety measures that have been put in place at counting venues means counting votes is taking longer than usual.