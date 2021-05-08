Welsh elections 2021: Labour is set to stay in power

PA Media Voters went to polling stations on 'Super Thursday' to choose who they'd like to represent them in the Senedd

Voters went to polling stations on Thursday this week to decide which political candidates they'd like to represent them in Welsh Parliament.

Members of the Senedd make decisions on lots of big issues which affect people's day-to-day lives including education, healthcare, the envinronment and transport.

The majority of the votes have now been counted and the Labour party is set to remain in power in Wales after securing 30 of the 52 seats declared so far. It'll be the sixth Labour government in Wales in a row.

There are a total of 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament and the remaining remaining eight are expected to be declared later today.

Which parties have secured seats?

Getty Images Current Labour leader and first minister Mark Drakeford has kept his seat, winning the most votes in his constituency

Of the 60 members of the Senedd (MSs) being elected, 40 will serve constituencies (areas) and 20 will be elected to represent larger regional areas of North Wales, Mid and West Wales, South Wales West, South Wales Central and South Wales East.

So far, the Labour party has secured 30 seats which is one more compared to the previous election, the Conservatives has 12, Plaid Cymru has nine seats and the Liberal Democrats have one.

Current Labour leader Mark Drakeford has kept his seat, winning the most votes in his constituency Cardiff West.

He'll remain in his position as first minister of Wales and has vowed to form a "stable and progressive" government.

Who will form the Welsh government?

PA Media 52 of the 60 seats in the Senedd have been declared so far

In Wales, the government is formed from the party that hold the most seats in parliament.

If a party wins more than 30 seats, it will be able to form a government without help from the opposition. This means they have a majority and can help them push through certain decisions and laws more easily.

The Labour party will need to win 31 seats in the current election to gain an overall majority in the Senedd.

Even if a party isn't able to secure more than 30 seats, it can try to govern anyway with help from others - either through occasional deals or through a more formal arrangement, known as a coalition.

What other votes took place in Wales?

Voters in Wales also had the power to elect police and crime commissioners for four police areas: Dyfed-Powys, Gwent and North Wales and South Wales. The votes are currently being counted.