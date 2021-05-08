Scottish election 2021: What's happened so far?

PA Media Lots of votes are still being counted

The results of the latest Scottish Parliamentary election have begun to come in after voters cast their ballots earlier this week.

On what's been dubbed as 'Super Thursday', those living in Scotland who are eligible to vote went to polling stations to decide who they'd like to form part of the country's new Parliament at Holyrood.

Members of the Scottish Parliament debate and pass laws on lots of important issues including most aspects of day-to-day life in Scotland, such as education, health and transport.

A total of 129 members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) have been chosen, and they'll be representing the different constituencies (areas) and wider regions in the country.

What do we know so far?

Reuters First minister Nicola Sturgeon won the most votes in her constituency Glasgow Southside

The first day of counting the votes in Scotland is now over and the Scottish National Party (SNP), which is currently lead by first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has so far won the most seats.

48 out of the 129 seats have been declared, which means we now know MSPs who have secured those seats and the political parties they belong to.

Out of the 48 MSPs who we know will be a part of the next Scottish Parliament, there are 39 SNPs, four Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives and two Labour MSPs. The SNP has managed to secure three more seats compared to the last election, with the Conservative party losing two of its seats in key areas and the Labour party losing one.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon won the most votes in her constituency Glasgow Southside, securing a comfortable majority. The SNP is currently on course to win the election and if it does, it'll form a government for the fourth time in a row.

Reuters Election staff members count votes which will determine who will form part of the new Scottish Parliament

Which party will form the new government?

The Scottish government is formed from the party that hold the most seats in parliament and it's led by the first minister, who appoints a number of other ministers to be in charge of lots of different departments like education, health and finance.

A political party needs to secure 65 out of the 129 available seats to win an overall majority which can give them more power to make big decisions at Holyrood.

The SNP has won every Scottish Parliament election since 2007 but the last election back in 2016 saw the party lose its overall majority. The SNP won 63 of the 129 seats needed to form a majority government, just two short of the target.

PA Media MSPs make big decisions at Holyrood in Edinburgh

Ms Sturgeon said that the SNP "appears to be on course for a fourth consecutive election victory and to be on course to have the privilege of forming a government again".

"If that is indeed the outcome of this election, I pledge today to get back to work immediately to continue to steer this country through the crisis of Covid, to lead this country into recovery from Covid," she added.

"And then, when the time is right, to offer this country the choice of a better future."