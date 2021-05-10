Brits 2021: Taylor Swift set to become first female winner of Global Icon award

Getty Images

Despite the pandemic and lockdowns, it has been a busy year for Taylor Swift - and it's about to get even bigger.

The singing superstar is set to become the first female winner of the Global Icon award at the Brits on Tuesday.

Not only that, but she will also be the first non-British person to be given the prize - something those behind the Brits say is their highest honour.

Only three other artists have been named Brits Icons - Sir Elton John (the man behind the music from The Lion King!), David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

Announcing her Global Icon prize, the Brits said: "Taylor's career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world.

"She's used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community."

Tay Tay is also nominated for international female solo artist - she previously won the award back in 2015 - but she'll have to fight off competition from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus.

She's not expected to perform at the ceremony, but Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo will.

About 4,000 people will attend the show at London's O2 arena as part of a government pilot scheme for live events - more than half of the tickets have been given to key workers.

Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in March

Taylor recently bagged her seventh number one with a re-recorded version of her album Fearless.

It was her third chart-topping album in less than a year, after the surprise release of two lockdown albums, Folklore and Evermore.

According to the Official Charts Company, she is the highest-selling artist of the year so far in the UK.