Big Chinese rocket part set to fall to Earth this weekend

Getty Images The rocket was launched to carry a Chinese space station section into orbit

A big part from a Chinese rocket is expected to fall back to Earth in an uncontrolled re-entry this weekend.

The main segment from the Long March-5b vehicle was used to launch the first section of China's new space station last month.

At 18 tonnes - the weight of three African bush elephants - it is one of the largest items in years to dive back into the atmosphere without control.

The United States government said on Thursday it was watching the path of the object closely but it is very unlikely that anyone will be hit by parts of the rocket.

Where could the rocket core land?

Most of the vehicle should burn up when it makes its final plunge through the atmosphere.

But there is always the possibility that metals with high melting points, and other materials, could survive to reach the Earth's surface.

The chances of anyone actually being hit by a piece of space junk are very small.

This is because so much of the Earth's surface is covered by ocean, and because the parts which are land includes huge areas that are not lived on by humans.

"We're hopeful that it will land in a place where it won't harm anyone.

"Hopefully in the ocean, or someplace like that", US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

What has China said in response?

Reuters An image of the Tianhe space station - which China launched the first section into space last month - at an exhibition

China has laughed off the suggestion that it has been careless in allowing the uncontrolled return of so large an object.

Commentary in the Chinese media has described Western reports about the potential dangers involved as "hype" and predicted the rocket debris will likely fall somewhere in international waters.

The Global Times quoted aerospace expert Song Zhongping who added that China's space monitoring network would keep a close watch and take necessary measures should damage occur.

But Jonathan McDowell from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States, said the situation did reflect badly on China and should be "seen as negligence".