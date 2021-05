Meet Long boi - the tall duck who has been sending social media quackers!

Long boi lives at the University of York, and measures in at around 70cm tall, making him quite a bit taller than your average mallard.

When a photo of him was shared online he became a bit of an internet sensation, and now has thousands of followers from all over the world.

But why is he so tall? De-Graft has been finding out.