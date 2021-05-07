Chelsea FC women still on the hunt for quadruple success

Getty Images Chelsea striker Pernille Harder, manager Emma Hayes and forward Sam Kerr all hoping to win four titles

Chelsea FC women and their manager Emma Hayes remain on course to win a historic four trophies - or 'quadruple' - this season.

Chelsea moved a step closer to retaining the Women's Super League title with a comfortable victory over Tottenham Hotspur side on Wednesday.

That victory came just a few days after Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby took Chelsea through to their first Women's Champions League final after beating German side Bayern Munich.

With the League Cup already in the bag and an FA Cup trophy still to fight for, Chelsea are looking to become the first side since 2007 - and only the second English side in history - to complete the quadruple.

What will it take for Chelsea?

Reuters Chelsea players celebrate winning the FA Women's League Cup in March

Chelsea's FA Cup campaign only kicked off in April with a fourth-round victory over Championship side London City Lionesses.

They face Everton in the next round on 20 May.

Chelsea need to win another four matches in total in the FA Cup to win it and the competition is set to be completed next season, so it could be a long wait to claim the final leg of the quadruple.

In the meantime, Chelsea are guaranteed to lift the Women's Super League (WSL) title if they win their last league match against Reading.

Getty Images Fran Kirby celebrates scoring for Chelsea after sealing their spot in the Champions League final

They lifted the League Cup in March after thrashing Bristol City 6-0 in the final.

Then the Women's Champions League final against Spanish side Barcelona is set for 16 May while the date for the FA Cupfinal at Wembley next season is yet to be confirmed.

In total, Chelsea need to win at least seven matches in all competitions to claim the quadruple.

Good news... Emma Hayes has done it already!

Getty Images Arsenal Ladies star Karen Carney with the FA Cup, Uefa Cup, League Cup, Premier League trophy and the Community Shield in 2007

Arsenal Ladies created history in 2007 when they became the first and only English side to win a quadruple.

The Gunners won the league title, the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Uefa Cup - now known as the Women's Champions League.

It was the first and only time an English women's team has won in Europe, with only Chelsea, Manchester City, Birmingham City and Arsenal themselves reaching the semi-finals since then.

The common link? Chelsea boss Hayes was assistant manager at Arsenal back then.

In men's football, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have come closest to completing a quadruple as an English side, but it is still yet to be achieved.