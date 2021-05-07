The Masked Dancer: Costumes revealed for upcoming new series

ITV/PA Wire A flamingo, a frog, an ice cream and a rubber chicken doing the cha-cha...it can only mean one thing. The Masked Dancer is nearly here!

The costumes and characters for the upcoming series of ITV's The Masked Dancer have been revealed. The programme is a spin-off to hit series The Masked Singer.

The Masked Dancer will see celebrity contestants perform routines while disguised in a fantastical and bizarre costumes, as a panel tries to guess their identities.

The judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse will feature in the programme alongside presenter Joel Dommett.

