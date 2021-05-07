play
The Masked Dancer: Costumes revealed for upcoming new series

Last updated at 08:43
Masked-Dancer-costumesITV/PA Wire
A flamingo, a frog, an ice cream and a rubber chicken doing the cha-cha...it can only mean one thing. The Masked Dancer is nearly here!

The costumes and characters for the upcoming series of ITV's The Masked Dancer have been revealed. The programme is a spin-off to hit series The Masked Singer.

The Masked Dancer will see celebrity contestants perform routines while disguised in a fantastical and bizarre costumes, as a panel tries to guess their identities.

The judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse will feature in the programme alongside presenter Joel Dommett.

So, which The Masked Dancer costume is your favourite?!

Newsround Home