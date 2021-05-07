Plastic bag charge to double to 10p in all shops in England

Getty Images

The single-use plastic bag charge will rise from 5p to 10p in all shops in England from 21 May.

The government said all stores, including local corner shops, will now have to apply the charge from that date.

The 5p charge on plastic bags was introduced in England in 2015, and since then their use has fallen by over 95%.

The average person in England now buys just four single-use carrier bags a year from the main supermarkets, compared with 140 in 2014.

Scotland doubled its charge to 10p earlier this year,

WATCH: Martin finds out why people want to ban plastic (Jan 2018)

"The introduction of the 5p charge has been a phenomenal success," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow.

"We know we must go further to protect our natural environment and oceans, which is why we are now extending this charge to all businesses," she added.

But environmental groups said the government must go even further.

"The UK government must consider a complete ban on single-use bags and make sure this is not undermined by the sale of 'bags for life', which are currently cheaply available and all too often end up as single-use items," said Paula Chin from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Around the UK At the start of April, Scotland increased its plastic bag charge to 10p. In Wales and Northern Ireland, the bag charge remains at 5p.

Morrisons Morrisons has switched from offering plastic bags to paper bags

How are supermarkets cutting back on plastic bags?

John Lewis said it was trialling the removal of single-use bags from its Cheltenham, Kingston and Leeds stores from 21 May.

Customers will be asked to bring their own bags or buy a reusable bag made from 100% recyclable material costing 50p for a medium size and 75p for a large size.

The Co-op became the latest supermarket chain to say it will stop selling plastic "bags for life" last month.

The retailer, which has 2,600 shops, said many people only used the 10p bags once before throwing them away.

Morrisons said it would switch from offering plastic "bags for life" to a paper alternative.

Waitrose is currently trialling the removal of its 10p bags for life from several of its stores.

Sainsbury's has said its bags for life cost 20p to encourage customers to re-use them and are made from 100% recycled plastic.

Tesco increased the price of its bags for life to 20p in September 2020 and doesn't sell single-use bags.