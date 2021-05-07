Team GB: Olympic Games kit unveiled

Ahead of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo this summer, team GB's kit has been unveiled.
Team GB track stars, (left to right) Ojie Edoburun, Ashleigh Nelson, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Laviai Nielsen, sporting the new GB kit for Tokyo. The kit contains a minimum of 40% recycled materials.
The new designs are created by Adidas and feature a geometric design of the Union Jack flag.
Gymnast Max Whitlock and Taekwondo competitor Bianca Walkden are gearing up the for the games. The new kit contains heat-resistant materials to help keep the athletes cool in the hot climate.
20-year-old boxer Caroline Dubois will be competing. She shared this image on Instagram with the caption "I'M READY FOR THE HEAT. THE NEW @TEAMGB kit by @ADIDASLONDON IS FIRE 🔥🔥🔥"