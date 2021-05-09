play
Watch Newsround

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

British Indian children have told Newsround that they are worried about their relatives in the country as the Covid crisis there gets worse.

A recent surge of coronavirus in India - faster than anywhere else in the world - has seen millions in the country become infected and struggling to get proper medical treatment.

There are 1.4 million British Indians living in the UK, they include people born in the UK who are of Indian origin as well as Indians who have moved to live in Britain.

Lena, Leo and Kalyani all have family who live in India, they have been telling Ricky how they feel about the situation at the moment.

Watch more videos

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

Top Stories

nicola-sturgeon.

Scottish National Party wins fourth election in a row

comments
penguin.
image

Edinburgh Zoo welcomes new baby penguins!

China Launches Space Station Core Module Tianhe

Remains of Chinese rocket land in the Indian Ocean

comments
Newsround Home