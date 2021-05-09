British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

British Indian children have told Newsround that they are worried about their relatives in the country as the Covid crisis there gets worse.

A recent surge of coronavirus in India - faster than anywhere else in the world - has seen millions in the country become infected and struggling to get proper medical treatment.

There are 1.4 million British Indians living in the UK, they include people born in the UK who are of Indian origin as well as Indians who have moved to live in Britain.

Lena, Leo and Kalyani all have family who live in India, they have been telling Ricky how they feel about the situation at the moment.