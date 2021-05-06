play
Watch Newsround

Ed Sheeran sponsors Ipswich Town

Last updated at 12:17
comments
View Comments
Ed Sheeran and his wife CherryGetty Images
Ed Sheeran, pictured with his wife Cherry, has been a regular visitor to Portman Road

Ed Sheeran is the new sponsor of Ipswich Town.

The singer - who lives in Suffolk and is a boyhood Ipswich fan - has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts of the men's and women's first-teams.

Sheeran said: "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support."

The logo won't say Sheeran's name. Instead it'll feature mathematical symbols and the word "tour".

The new Ed Sheeran sponsor for Ipswich TownITFC
The mathematical symbols for plus, multiply and divide have been used as album titles for Sheeran

When asked what the logo on the front of the shirt means, he said: "All will be revealed in time."

Sheeran has done lots for his special things for his hometown.

He concluded his last tour by playing four nights in-front of 160,000 fans at Ipswich's Chantry Park in August 2019, with a special Ipswich town shirt sold to mark the event.

Last year, the pop star made a "significant" donation to a children's ward of Ipswich Hospital.

He's not the first popstar to sponsor a shirt. Jake Bugg sponsored Notts Country.

More like this

Ed Sheeran unreleased CD.

Ed Sheeran: 'Rare copy' of singers teenage sells for £50,000

Ed-Sheeran-and-Cherry-Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Maia-who-is-deaf-and-her-sister-annabel-on-a-beach

How to be an ally to a deaf friend

comments
16
A fishing boat off the coast of Jersey

What is happening in Jersey?

comments
1
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at their legacy foundation in Cape Town

Happy Birthday Archie

comments
7
Newsround Home