Ed Sheeran sponsors Ipswich Town

Getty Images Ed Sheeran, pictured with his wife Cherry, has been a regular visitor to Portman Road

Ed Sheeran is the new sponsor of Ipswich Town.

The singer - who lives in Suffolk and is a boyhood Ipswich fan - has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts of the men's and women's first-teams.

Sheeran said: "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support."

The logo won't say Sheeran's name. Instead it'll feature mathematical symbols and the word "tour".

ITFC The mathematical symbols for plus, multiply and divide have been used as album titles for Sheeran

When asked what the logo on the front of the shirt means, he said: "All will be revealed in time."

Sheeran has done lots for his special things for his hometown.

He concluded his last tour by playing four nights in-front of 160,000 fans at Ipswich's Chantry Park in August 2019, with a special Ipswich town shirt sold to mark the event.

Last year, the pop star made a "significant" donation to a children's ward of Ipswich Hospital.

He's not the first popstar to sponsor a shirt. Jake Bugg sponsored Notts Country.