Star Wars: Filming takes place in a Lancashire coastal town

Last updated at 07:33
Image taken of the filming locationVisit Cleveleys/Visit Flyde Coast

Is this part of the Star Wars universe? Or Cleveleys, a town on the Fylde Coast of Lancashire, about four miles north of Blackpool?

A not very long time ago (this week in fact!) in a galaxy not very far away, film crews arrived in the coastal town to begin filming.

But given that The Last Jedi, the final part of the new Star Wars films, was completed back in 2017, you might be wondering what it is that they're actually filming.

Cafe being transformedVisit Cleveleys/Visit Flyde Coast
This café on the promenade in Lancashire was transformed ahead of Star Wars filming

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, local media have reported that the scenes are part of an upcoming Disney+ television series called Andor.

The series is a prequel to the Star Wars film Rogue One (2016), following the character Cassian Andor five years before the events of the film.

Diego Luna is executive producer and reprises his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor.

Image taken of the filming locationVisit Cleveleys/Visit Flyde Coast

Stormtroopers and Sandtroopers could be seen wandering around as menacing as ever in their white suits and helmets.

Filming began on Saturday 1 May, with green screens being used to create the look and feel of an other-worldly galaxy.

Image taken of the filming locationVisit Cleveleys/Visit Flyde Coast

