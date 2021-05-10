Getty Images

Are end of year celebrations happening at your school?

Coronavirus has meant a lot of events, parties and school trips have been cancelled or delayed. Many end of year celebrations didn't take place last year or happened over video chat.

But with restrictions beginning to lift, we want to know if you're in year 6 or P7 are you celebrating this year? Take part in our vote below.

Maybe you've got a school trip planned, an end of year disco or leavers' assembly let us know in the comments.

And if you are having to celebrate online rather in person then check out these ideas on how you could mark the end of the year.

