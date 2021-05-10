play
Watch Newsround

Are end of year celebrations happening at your school?

Last updated at 05:30
comments
View Comments
group of girls at a party with confettiGetty Images

Are end of year celebrations happening at your school?

Coronavirus has meant a lot of events, parties and school trips have been cancelled or delayed. Many end of year celebrations didn't take place last year or happened over video chat.

But with restrictions beginning to lift, we want to know if you're in year 6 or P7 are you celebrating this year? Take part in our vote below.

Maybe you've got a school trip planned, an end of year disco or leavers' assembly let us know in the comments.

And if you are having to celebrate online rather in person then check out these ideas on how you could mark the end of the year.

If you can't see this vote, try here.

More like this

Kids on a bouncy castle.

Year 6s and P7s: What leavers' events do you have planned?

school-children.

Vote: How do you feel about school bubbles?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

British Indian children on a zoom call with Newsround's Ricky Boleto.
play
2:34

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

penguin.
image

Edinburgh Zoo welcomes new baby penguins!

nicola-sturgeon.

Scottish National Party wins fourth election in a row

comments
89
Newsround Home