UK Sport releases its 10 year strategy

UK Sport has released its 10 year strategy and it wants to inspire children and make Team GB more diverse.

UK Sport look after investing in sport in the UK and its new plan aims to create "the greatest decade of extraordinary sporting moments".

Over the next 10 years it wants to reach children from poorer backgrounds to get them inspired and potentially become Team GB athletes in the future.

Let's take a look at the 10 year plan....

Inspiring the next generation

Adidas Team GB track stars, (left to right) Ojie Edoburun, Ashleigh Nelson, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Laviai Nielsen, sporting the GB kit for Tokyo 2021.

The new plan aims to use elite sport stars to inspire children from poorer backgrounds to get involved in sport.

Katherine Grainger, UK Sport chair and most decorated female Olympic athlete of all time said: "We want to reach kids from deprived inner-city environments whose lives can be transformed by sport and to inspire more diverse talent to take that first step, which will swell that future talent pipeline."

How will this new talent be found? Well one way is through the talent ID campaign, which launches in June, to find the stars of the future.

Organisers will be looking for children aged 11 and over who are up for a challenge and have the potential to represent Great Britain.

They are also investing in sports that are popular with young people such as skateboarding.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes will continue to go out into their local communities, schools and sports clubs to encourage children to get into sports.

We will discover the nation's exceptional sporting talent of tomorrow, building a more inclusive and diverse community of sports, staff and athletes. UK Sport

More events in Britain

Getty Images The UK last hosted the Olympics in 2012

UK Sport wants Britain to host nearly 100 sporting events over the next 10 years.

Its aim would be to have 97 events across 44 different sports including the 2030 Fifa World Cup and the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Bringing the Olympics and Paralympics back to the UK is also on the list.

Although Britain would not be able to host until 2036 or 2040 and it's not part of the new ten year strategy, UK Sport's Simon Morton said: "it is in our long-term thinking."

The Games were held in London when the UK hosted in 2012 but Katherine Grainger believes that other cities, not just the capital, should be part of hosting.

Katherine told ITV news: "What we've seen is this greater desire that it's not just the big capital cities that could be the sole hosts of it and I think that's really exciting."

UK Sport's three ambitions Keep winning Grow a successful sporting system Inspire positive change

It wants to remain "a world-leading national for sporting success", win with integrity and have an diverse and inclusive team.

Sally Munday, the chief executive, said: "It's very clear that the public wants us to keep the medals coming and there is no bigger stage than the Olympics and Paralympics. But how we win is as important as what we win."

What do you think about these plans? Are you into sport? If so do you want to be a professional sports person? Let us know in the comments below.