Happy Birthday Archie: Harry and Meghan's son turns two

The son of Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is turning two today and he had some nice royal messages!

Archie lives with his mum and dad in California in America, since the family left the UK and stepped back from being senior royals.

A message from the Queen's Twitter account said: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

The post was shared alongside a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son days after he was born.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Archie's uncle and aunt, and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, his grandparents, also shared birthday messages from their Twitter accounts.

The Sussexes' first child was born on 6 May 2019, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

In February, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

Archie is seventh in line to the throne and does not have a title.