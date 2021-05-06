play
Happy Birthday Archie: Harry and Meghan's son turns two

Last updated at 09:45
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at their legacy foundation in Cape TownToby Melville/PA Media

The son of Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is turning two today and he had some nice royal messages!

Archie lives with his mum and dad in California in America, since the family left the UK and stepped back from being senior royals.

A message from the Queen's Twitter account said: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."

The post was shared alongside a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son days after he was born.

royal tweeet@RoyalFamily

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Archie's uncle and aunt, and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, his grandparents, also shared birthday messages from their Twitter accounts.

The Sussexes' first child was born on 6 May 2019, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

Rpyal tweet@KensingtonRoyal

In February, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

Archie is seventh in line to the throne and does not have a title.

  • Woah! Lots of royal birthdays! Happy birthday Archie!

  • Adorable! Message to him: When he is older, BE THE NICE GUY! Though he may be different, STILL BE NICE!!!

  • Happy bday!

  • Aww he's so cute! Happy Birthday to Archie🥳🥳
  • have an fangtastic day 😂
    everyone is growing up so fast 🌿
    hope you eggjoy your day 🥚

  • Happy Birthday Achie :)

  • What? He's two? I thought he was like five months old🤣🤣

    • giraffesrule replied:
      Well I thought he was one year old!

  • Happy birthday 🎈

  • happy bday

  • omg I remember when he was just born!! It feels like its only been a few months! I guess time flew (despite being boring) in lockdown. I dont even remember his first birthday (sorry)

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      Same!

  • wow! my b day is so close to archies!!!!!!!! [ his 6 may mine the 8 may]

    • Supdow replied:
      Bruh!

  • happy birthday archie have a great day

  • Have a great birthday Archie!

  • happy bday Archie!

  • I wish Archie a happy birthday and have an amazing day

    • U19200332 replied:
      Me too!

  • It also someone in my family’s birthday today

  • wow loads of royal family birthdays are around now!! have a great day archie!!

  • awww Archie looks so cute🙂

  • This is a diffrent approach I don't think it will work

