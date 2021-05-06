Elections: Why millions of adults are voting today

Reuters

In one of the biggest days of voting since the last general election, lots of adults will be going out to cast their votes in elections today in Wales, England and Scotland.

Nearly 50 million people are eligible to vote in lots of different types of elections.

Many different buildings are used to run the votes, so it could mean some of your clubs and activities are cancelled this afternoon and evening. Some schools even close for the day.

These polling stations open from 07:00 to 22:00 BST, with the results expected over several days.

Many of the elections were due to be held last year but the pandemic forced their delay, meaning that more than usual are taking place this time.

Here's what you need to know about the elections and where they are taking place.

Scotland

There will be 129 members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) chosen by voters.

The parliament is responsible for areas like health, housing and education.

The powers were moved away from the UK Parliament in London under a process called devolution.

Getty Images The chamber of the Scottish Parliament

To vote in the Scottish Parliament election you must be 16 or over on the day of the election.

People have two votes - one to choose who represents their constituency, and one to choose which party represents their wider region.

England

Getty Images London's City Hall where the Mayor and London Assembly Members work

Councils

5000 people will be elected to represent local areas in English council elections in 143 areas.

Councillors are in charge of many services - from bin collections to many schools, leisure centres, recycling and libraries.

Voters have to be over 18 and have one vote for each available seat in their area, and whichever candidate gets the most votes wins the seat.

If one party wins more than half the council seats, they have control of the council. If no party has a majority, parties will often join forces to manage things.

London Assembly

In London, voters will vote for 25 Members of the London Assembly (MLA) and a London Mayor.

The London mayor's role includes setting bus and Tube fares and deciding targets for the number of affordable homes.

London Assembly Members examine the mayor's decisions.

Mayors

There will be also be elections to choose 12 mayors in different regions and cities across England.

They work with local councils and government to help run their local areas.

Police and crime commissioners

There will be elections in England and Wales for 19 police and crime commissioners (PCCs).

They set the budget and priorities for police in their area.

MPs

There will also be a by-election to pick who represents Hartlepool in the Westminster Parliament after the previous MP resigned.

Wales

Getty Images An aerial view of the Welsh Government Building at Cathays Park, Cardiff

Sixty Members of the Welsh Senedd - known as Assembly Members (AMs) - will be chosen by voters.

Usually, the party holding the largest number of AMs in the Senedd forms the Welsh Government.

The parliament is responsible for areas like education, the environment and the Welsh Language.

The powers were moved away from the UK Parliament in London under a process called devolution.

Each person in Wales is represented by five Assembly Members: one for their constituency (their local area) and another four covering their whole region (a larger grouping of constituencies).