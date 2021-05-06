Communicating with someone who is deaf might be a little bit daunting.

And lots of people communicate in different ways, like lip reading or British Sign Language known as BSL.

But don’t worry a few simple tips can really help you interact with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.

Things like not covering your mouth, speaking clearly and going somewhere quiet can all really help.

We caught up with Maia who is deaf and her sister Annabel who isn’t, to find out their top tips for communication!

Maia has written articles in the past all about navigating life as a deaf teenager!

Check out the video to hear what they have to say.