VOTE: Are you bored of video chat?

Last updated at 05:36
Are you bored of video calls?

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that loads of us have had to take our lives online.

Whether it's doing virtual school lessons, chatting to your grandparents or catching up with friends, we've all had to change the way we learn and socialise.

But now, even the founder of video chat platform, Zoom, has said he's bored of it.

Eric Yuan told a conference of important people that, on one day last year, he had 19 Zoom meetings in a row and that it has left him with "meeting fatigue".

But do you think there's big difference between school lessons on video and chatting with your friends?

Or has living your school and personal life on video chat so much put you off the whole thing?

Let us know in the comments section below, and take part in our vote!

