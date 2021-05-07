play
Watch Newsround

Jenny's Presenter Picks

Jenny wants to share with you guys the television, music and entertainment that have got her excited this week!

First up the latest season of ITV's In For A Penny is in full swing and on her must-watch list.

Hedgehog awareness week takes place from May 2nd to May 8th and Jenny points out where you can find some tips on helping out your prickly friends.

And finally - May 11th is the Brit Awards, they usually take place in February but were re-arranged because of Covid:19.

Check out Jenny's round up right here!

Newsround Home