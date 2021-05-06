play
Watch Newsround

Deaf Awareness week

Deaf awareness week takes place every year between the 3rd and 9th of May!

The week is dedicated to educating the hearing community on how to be inclusive of the deaf and hard of hearing community in everyday life.

One of the ways people who are deaf communicate in the UK is with British Sign Language - BSL.

According to the government 151,000 people in the UK use BSL.

So we have some super useful signs you can practice and use to communicate.

They're easy and anyone can give them a go.

Check out the video the video above to learn some BSL for yourself!

Watch more videos

Deaf Awareness week
Video

Deaf Awareness week

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?
Video

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?

What is the R number?
Video

What is the R number?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Top Stories

Maia-who-is-deaf-and-her-sister-annabel-on-a-beach

How to be an ally to a deaf friend

comments
GREAT-WHITE-SHARK

How sharks go to hunting school

comments
woman with umbrella being blown away near wind farm

Windy weather helps set new clean energy records

comments
Newsround Home