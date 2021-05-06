Deaf awareness week takes place every year between the 3rd and 9th of May!

The week is dedicated to educating the hearing community on how to be inclusive of the deaf and hard of hearing community in everyday life.

One of the ways people who are deaf communicate in the UK is with British Sign Language - BSL.

According to the government 151,000 people in the UK use BSL.

So we have some super useful signs you can practice and use to communicate.

They're easy and anyone can give them a go.

Check out the video the video above to learn some BSL for yourself!