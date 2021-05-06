Windy weather helps set new clean energy record

Getty Images

Did you have any windy weather this bank holiday? Well it seems the weather was good news for wind farms.

The blustery weather helped to set a new clean energy record on Monday, with onshore and offshore wind turbines making up nearly half of the electricity system.

The turbines generated just over 17.6GW of electricity, a new wind power record, which is enough to run more than 3.5 million kettles.

The windy weather meant that windfarms created 48.5% of the electricity in England, Scotland and Wales. That is a bigger contribution than other electricity sources such as nuclear reactors, gas plants and biomass burners.

The wind helped the turbines but the lack of sun meant less clean electricity from solar farms - they made up only 2.3% of the electricity mix.

Due to the coronavirus National Grid, an electricity and gas company, recorded lots of green electricity records last year. This was partly because the demand for electricity was lower, which meant less fossil fuels were being used.

