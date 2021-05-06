Ant and Dec to help young people get into media

Getty Images Ant and Dec want to help young people make it in the media industry

Presenting duo Ant and Dec have decided to share their decades of experience with young people to help them develop skills for the media industry.

Ant & Dec's Making it in Media project is being co-designed with the youth charity The Prince's Trust.

What else do we know?

Getty Images The pair have won nearly 100 awards in their time as presenters!

The project aims to help unemployed and disadvantaged young people who are interested in working in the media.

The free two-week course will kick off in London this July, giving participants the opportunity to gain industry knowledge from a number of experts, while also developing their self-confidence and practical skills.

16-to-25-year-olds who are not in work, education or training are able to attend and there are plans to take the project to Manchester and Newcastle.

After the course, young people will have the opportunity to meet employers and even interview for jobs.

Commenting on the project, Ant said: "Our Making it in Media course with The Prince's Trust is a real passion project for us and something we've wanted to work on for a long time. There are so many roles in TV and media that young people may have never considered as a career. We want to help young people find out more about the industry."

Dec added: "Starting out in the world of work can be challenging at the best of times, but right now it is harder than ever for young people.

"We hope this course offers some inspiration, practical skills and experience that young people can take with them into the workplace. We're incredibly proud to be partnering with The Prince's Trust on this and we hope we can help make a difference to some young people's lives."

Getty Images The Prince of Wales started the youth charity, The Prince's Trust, in 1976. The charity supports 11 to 30-year-olds who are unemployed, struggling at school and at risk of exclusion

President and Founder of The Prince's Trust, HRH The Prince of Wales, says: "The aim of my Prince's Trust has always been to help young people to fulfil their potential and, by helping them into jobs and training, to change some individuals' lives for the better.

"Being able to raise young people's aspirations is incredibly important, arguably more so now than ever, and that is exactly what my Trust is doing by finding young people opportunities in the media industry today.

"I can think of no better duo to help drive this activity than Ant and Dec, who have enjoyed an illustrious career in the media for over 30 years."