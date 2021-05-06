Champions League: Chelsea to face Man City in final

For the second time in three years we're going to see an all-Premier League final in the Champions League.
It's after Chelsea beat the record 13-time European champions Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, winning 3-1 on aggregate over the two semi-finals.
Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored Chelsea's goals.
Chelsea, who won the Champions League in 2012, will now face Manchester City, who are in their first ever Champions League final.
The Champions League final will take place in Istanbul in Turkey on 29 May.
Chelsea beat Man City in last month's FA Cup semi-final and also face them in the Premier League on Saturday.
But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says Manchester City are still the "benchmark".
The team has seen big improvements since Tuchel took charge in January.
A top-four league finish in the Premier League is within their grasp, and they will start the FA Cup final against Leicester as favourites.
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin said: "Even though Manchester City can win the Premier League title against Chelsea on Saturday, it's a far bigger game for Chelsea.
"This could be the biggest season in Chelsea's entire history. They could win both Champions Leagues - men's and women's - win the FA Cup and finish in the top four.
"On the other hand, they could win absolutely nothing and they could blow it and miss out on the top four - and miss out on the Champions League next season."
Manchester City beat last year's finalists Paris St-Germain (PSG) in their semi-final.
Despite having superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their squad, PSG were beaten home and away by Man City.
City have already won the League Cup this season and are one win away from the Premier League title.
Your Comments
Join the conversation