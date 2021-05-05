Who do these mysterious handprints belong to?

Reuters

More than 100 black and red handprints have been discovered on the walls of a cave in Mexico - and they've been there for more than a thousand years!

The markings, which are believed to have been left by children's hands, were found on the Yucatán peninsula.

Archaeologists have worked out that the 137 prints are more than 1,200 years old and think they are likely connected to a coming-of-age ritual of the ancient Mayan people, left by children when they reached puberty.

The time at which the handprints were made was a period at which major advances in math and art were being made in Mayan society.

The cave in which they were found is located some 10 metres beneath a ceiba tree, considered sacred by the Mayan people.

Archaeologist Sergio Grosjean said: "They imprinted their hands on the walls in black … which symbolized death, but that didn't mean they were going to be killed, but, rather, death from a ritual perspective.

"Afterwards, these children imprinted their hands in red, which was a reference to war or life."

Who are the Mayans? The Maya civilisation began long ago in a place called 'Mesoamerica'. This huge area is made up of Mexico and part of Central America.

They were experts at reading the stars and even built their cities as a map of the sky! They were also inspired by the creatures of the forest and shared many legends about animals, plants and nature spirits.

Today there are more than seven million Maya people, most of whom live in Central America and southern Mexico.

Other Mayan artefacts have also been found in the cave, including a carved face and six painted sculptures, dating from between 800 and 1,000 AD.

The sculptures were made at a time when the Mayan region was experiencing severe drought that may have caused people to suddenly abandon major cities that are today archaeological sites visited by tourists.

Grosjean was also part of a team of archaeologists who discovered another set of Mayan cave paintings in the east of Yucatán state in 2018. That cave also has handprints on its walls.