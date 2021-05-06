play
Sunburn: Top tips to keep your cats cool in the sun

Last updated at 08:03
cat sitting under sunlounger in the share

With the weather getting (slightly) warmer and summer fast approaching, we all need to be more careful in the sun.

It's really important to taking care of your skin in the sun, but it's not just ourselves we need to look after.

Charity Cats Protection is wanting cat owners to protect their furry family pets in the sunshine too.

The charity has seen some cats come to them with skin damage caused by sunburn which and this can sometimes lead to the cats becoming unwell and getting cancer.

Well Cats Protection have some top tips for keep your furry friends safe.

girl with her hand out stroking a cat

Sarah Elliott, Veterinary Officer for Cats Protection, said: "Cats are notorious for their love of lounging around in the sun but, just as with humans, this can be a very dangerous activity when the sun is at its hottest.

"Even on a cold day, when the sun is bright then there is still the potential for damage to occur."

WATCH: Rory the vet's top tips to keep your pets cool

