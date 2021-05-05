Donald Trump: Former US President launches new platform

Reuters

Donald Trump has launched a space on his new communications website where he will be able to update his supporters with social media like functions.

Visitors to the site can share Mr Trump's posts to their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The former US president has been banned by Twitter and suspended from Facebook and YouTube after the Capitol riots in January.

The new website will have press releases from Mr Trump and also post content "straight from the desk" of Donald Trump.

DONALD TRUMP Screengrab from Donald Trump's new platform

In the announcement video posted to the website it says it will be "a place to speak freely and safely".

Several posts on the site repeat the false claim that the presidential election was rigged.

The release of the website comes just a day before Facebook make a decision on whether to ban Mr Trump forever from their site.

Facebook's Oversight Board, who will decide if Mr Trump can return to Facebook and Instagram, are due to announce the result on Wednesday morning.

DONALD TRUMP

Back in March Mr Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, suggested that a new social media platform was going to be launched. But on Tuesday Mr Miller tweeted that this new website was not the social media platform he mentioned before.

"We'll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future," he said.

If he is allowed back onto the sites, Facebook will have seven days to reactivate his account.

YouTube has said when the threat of "real-world violence" reduces they will reactivate his account.

Mr Trump had 88 million followers on Twitter but he has been banned permanently.