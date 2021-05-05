Have you missed out on swimming this year?

Getty Images

Swimming is a sport lots of people enjoy. Not only does it help keep both kids and adults fit and healthy, but it's also a important life skill that many pick up at a young age.

However, the last year has seen lots of swimming lessons put on hold and new data from Swim England, which is the national governing body for swimming in England, has revealed that more than two million children missed out on the chance to swim throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The data shows that more than five million swimming sessions, the majority were made up of swimming lessons, weren't able to go ahead following the closure of public pools in March last year when the very first lockdown came into force.

Getty Images Almost 240,000 children missed out on learning how to swim one length of a pool over the last year

It means that around 240,000 children missed out on learning how to swim 25 metres, which is the length of a standard swimming pool. Additionally, less than 50,000 children are currently able to perform a safe self-rescue.

Now, indoor pools reopened across all the UK nations including England which is a move welcomed by many and lots of people have heading back to the swimming pools once again.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see swimming pools across the country reopen their doors and it's been great that parents and children are returning to their lessons in a safe and Covid-secure environment," said Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson.

"Swimming is a fantastic way for children and young people to be active and reap both physical and mental health benefits.

"I hope that through regular swimming lessons and more pool time, we will be able to avoid 'a lost generation' of children and young people who cannot swim and keep themselves safe in the water."

Have you missed out on swimming over the last year? If so, how has it affected you? And are you currently attending lessons now pools have reopened? Let us know in the comments below!