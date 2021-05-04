play
Little Mix: Leigh-Anne tells fans she's having a baby!

Last updated at 13:33
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne PinnockKarwai Tang

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant and expecting her first baby with fiancé Andre Gray.

The singer shared the news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday along with a photo shoot showing her baby bump.

She wrote in the caption: 'We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true… we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍.'

The exciting announcement comes a year after announcing that she footballer Andre had got engaged during lockdown.

Little Mix.Getty Images
Leigh-Anne had been wearing baggy clothes to disguise her pregnancy

Leigh-Anne's bandmates and family were just as excited to share the news as she was!

Jade Thirlwall added: 'Love you so much 💚 look at this family.'

Perrie Edwards commented: "I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister! ♥️"

Little Mix at the MTV EMAs 2020.Getty Images

Leigh-Anne's sister Sairah revealed her excitement and said: 'My baby sister is going to be a mummy 😭 can't wait to share this amazing experience with you sis! @sian_sommers8421 is going to be one busy Aunty.'

Other stars like Mabel and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown have also been quick to share their congratulations with the happy couple.

The news comes after Little Mix announced they have had to postpone their Confetti tour until April 2022.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Aww. Conctchalces I hope you and your husband will have a fantastick time.

  • Wow! Congrats

  • Congratulations, Leigh - Anne and Andre!!

  • Congrats!! 🐶👼

  • Congrats Leigh-Anne Pinnock!
    What will happen the tour?

  • This is the second popstar baby announcement today!

    LOL

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      I know!!

