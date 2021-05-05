Esports: Japan opens its first esports gym

ESPORTSGYM

Are you looking to level up your gaming skills? Do you want to impress your friends with new tricks? Well look no further that this new esports gym.

The space in Tokyo, Japan, is due to open on 19 May and will be available to all gamers whether they are a professional or an amateur, the gym will help you improve their game.

There are coaches around to give advice too and it has been designed to enjoy "esports more seriously" according to the Esportsgym owners.

ESPORTSGYM

There will be lots of gaming PCs installed with popular games including Puyo Puyo and spaces where players can calm down after competitive matches.

There will be support staff to lend a hand to those new to gaming PCs. Whilst those who are more experienced can pay for coaches from Crest Gaming, Glory be esports and Delta who are all championship teams.

Memberships start from 5,500 yen (£36.20) per month where you can use the PCs every day up to 12,100 yen (£80) which gets you two lessons a month with a professional player.

JUNG YEON-JE/GETTY The T1 building in Seoul is where gamers train to perfect their skills

Esports gym Japan is not the first of its kind. T1 in Seoul, South Korea is a top organisation where professional and new gamers can train.

The Nike sponsored gym has support staff, nutritionists and English language classes. Coaches help players improve their game ready for their next match.

Esports is huge business and market research company Ovum have predicted that the value of the global esports market will reach $1.9 billion (£720m) in 2022.