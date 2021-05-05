VOTE: Are you allowed Pop Its in school?

Do you Pop It? Or should we drop it?

Loads of us are popping it at the moment, with more 2.5 billion people watching Pop It videos on video sharing platform, TikTok.

The Pop It has replaced the fidget spinner as the must-have item on playgrounds all over the UK.

But are you allowed them in school? And if you do play with them, what do you like about them? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

What is a Pop It?

A Pop It is a fidget toy where users repeatedly pop dimples in and out - similar to bubble wrap.

It's an endless cycle because, after you've popped out all of one side, you just flip it over and start popping again.

And, the toy stores in the UK have taken note of the growing trends with one major retailer buying in 2.5 million Pop Its for its shops.

Fidget toys like this have been used by health care professionals as a way of helping children who have anxiety or sensory difficulties.

This is where a child finds it difficult to respond to information from their senses. So, they may react badly to anything that triggers their senses including light, sound, touch, taste or smell.

What are past trends?

The Pop It isn't the first fidget toy to become a must have accessory on the playground.

There has also been twerking llamas, loom bands and of course, fidget spinners.

Millions of fidget spinners were sold after the spinning disk toy went viral in 2017.

They became pretty controversial and lots of schools decided to ban them on the grounds that they were too distracting.

But is your school letting you take in your Pop It? And if you use them, why do you like them?

Let us know!