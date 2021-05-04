Indian Premier League: India's cricket league suspended because of coronavirus

Getty Images

The Indian Premier League has been stopped because of concerns over the growing number of coronavirus cases among the players.

The competition is known for being one of the richest and most glamorous cricket tournaments in the world, with some of the game's best players involved.

However, several players have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last couple of days and the league's authorities have now stepped in to halt the season.

Over the weekend, India recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

India has had more than 20 million coronavirus cases, with 355,000 in the last 24 hours.

The IPL was taking place across six stadiums in India, with players travelling to matches on private flights.

Teams have been staying within secure areas of hotels and resorts in the various cities and do not have contact with people outside the bubble.

Several England players - including Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali - have been playing in the tournament.