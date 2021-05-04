Star Wars Day: How are you celebrating May the 4th?

DISNEY/LUCASFILM May the 4th be with you is a play on the famous line: "May the force be with you."

'May the 4th be with you' could be something you hear a lot today!

Today is Star Wars Day, a day about celebrating all things Star Wars related.

The day has been recognised since 1999, and each year fans like to mark the occasion.

This year, there will be new releases, games and even fan art take over on Disney Plus.

So you don't have to pack off to a galaxy far, far, away - you can celebrate at home!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch launches today!

DISNEY/LUCASFILM Star Wars: The Bad Batch launches today on Disney Plus

What better day to release a new original Star Wars series than on May the 4th!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a new animated series, made in the same style as The Clone Wars. You can watch it on Disney Plus.

The new series is set immediately after The Clone Wars.

Fans will follow the story of genetically modified storm troopers, with new episodes released weekly.

Have you been looking forward to watching, will you be tuning in today?

Look out for new games

Fans have been told to keep their eyes peeled for some super savings on certain Star Wars games and merchandise.

To mark Star Wars Day many places will be have special offers on some of the games and other Star Wars items.

Fan-art takeover

DISNEY/LUCASFILM/ZI-XU Fan art like this by Zi Xu will feature on Disney Plus

Disney Plus and Lucasfilm - the owners of Star Wars - have come together to help fans celebrate Star Wars.

They have announced they'll be using fan art to illustrate the Star Wars sections of Disney Plus.

Fans from all over the world have submitted their artwork and it will be displayed on Disney Plus until 9 May 2021.

Get creative!

DISNEY/LUCASFILM Maybe you could bake a cookie like this one!

How about making your own space food?

You could make super blue space cookies inspired by The Mandalorian.

Or you could dress up as your favourite characters and watch some of the films.

You could even write your own Star Wars story.

Test your Star Wars knowledge with our quiz!

If you can't see the quiz click here.

However you choose to celebrate let us know in the comments!