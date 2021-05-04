play
Watch Newsround

Ellie Goulding has had a baby

Last updated at 06:35
comments
View Comments
Ellie GouldingGetty Images

Singer Ellie Goulding is used to celebrating being top of the charts, but she is now celebrating something a little bit different - becoming a mum!

Ellie's husband Casper Jopling confirmed on Instagram that she had given birth to her first child. He said mum and baby were both "happy and healthy".

Casper also thanked fans for allowing them privacy during, what he called, a "magical and personal moment".

Ellie Goulding attending the Serpentine Gallery and Chanel Summer Party 2018 on June 19, 2018 in London, EnglandGetty Images
Ellie and her husband Casper

The award-winner singer released her fourth album, Brightest Blue, in 2020, which went on to become her third album to reach number one in the UK.

Maybe the next Ellie Goulding album could have a special guest appearance. If her baby can sing like its mum, we would be in for a treat!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Scottish and Union flag cakes

What is Scottish independence and why is it a big issue?

3d-printed-house.

Check out this amazing 3D-printed house!

comments
Rome's ancient Colosseum

Italy's ancient gladiator Colosseum to get new floor

comments
Newsround Home