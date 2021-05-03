ISS: Why there aren't always enough beds on the space station

NASA Thomas Pesquet said he was pleased to be reunited with friends on board the ISS

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet says he is happy to be back in his "second home" aboard the International Space Station (ISS), but complained that there aren't always enough beds!

For a while last week there was a crew of 11 aboard the ISS - but there are only enough beds for seven.

Pesquet's team of four arrived on a Space X rocket on Friday. The team due to make the return journey, after a six-month mission, were delayed due to bad weather in Florida and had to stay on board for a bit longer.

They did eventually manage to get back to Earth on Sunday morning in what was Nasa's first night-time landing in 53 years.

So hopefully things will be bit less crowded now!

Where do astronauts sleep?

NASA The record number of astronauts on the ISS at any one time has been 13.

Space has no "up" or "down", so astronauts are weightless and can sleep in any position. However, they do have to attach themselves so they don't float around and bump into something.

Space station crews usually sleep in sleeping bags located in small cabins. Some crew cabins are just big enough for one person.

According to Nasa, the ISS has seven permanent beds, so when there are extra people the crew have to just work it out!

In this case, two astronauts slept inside the Space X Dragon capsules that stayed docked to the station — and two others had to improvise.

"There are people scattered around the entire module, we try to be mindful, people have been trained on that," Pesquet said.

'Anywhere can be your bedroom'

NASA Astronauts Mike Massimino (left) and Michael Good (right) strap in for a night's sleep aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis

Figuring out sleeping arrangements isn't a new problem for station astronauts.

During space shuttle missions, there sometimes were more astronauts than bedrooms.

Since astronauts float in the station, pretty much any surface will do — floor, ceiling or wall.

"The nice thing about sleeping in space is that just about anywhere can be your bedroom," said Nasa spokesperson Dan Huot.

NASA Nicole Stott spent 104 days living and working in space as a crew member on both the International Space Station (ISS) and the Space Shuttle

"Sleeping in space was absolutely the best sleep I've ever had in my entire life," former astronaut Nicole Stott, who spent more than 100 days in orbit, in the space shuttle and the space station, told told US news service NPR.

"I always slept on the ceiling because where else can you sleep on your ceiling? You float into that bag and you find your position, and I would not wake up until the alarm went off."

The station has hosted up to 13 visiting space travellers, setting the record back in 2009. In recent years, it has been home to only around half a dozen astronauts at any given time.

The Mission

NASA Sometimes the ISS can be pretty crowded!

The new crew is slated to stay in space for six months to conduct experiments, including one surrounding anti-microbial surfaces that could prove useful in the fight against COVID-19,

This is the second time Thomas Pesquet has been in space, after his first mission aboard the ISS in 2016-2017.

"It's a real pleasure to be here, it's like my second home. I'm reunited with friends, with old habits," he said.