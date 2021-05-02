How will you be enjoying the Bank Holiday?

Getty Images

Monday 3 May is a UK Bank Holiday, which means schools are closed and lots of adults get a day off work.

In England and Wales, there are eight bank holidays every year, while in Scotland there are nine and in Northern Ireland there are 10.

Not all of them coincide, but the Early May Bank Holiday is one we can all enjoy together - even if the weather might not be that great.

With coronavirus restrictions now easing across the UK, we want to know if you are doing anything special?

Find out more Why do we have bank holidays?

So are you going on a special trip or meeting friends or family for a walk?

Perhaps you are going to the park? Or maybe you will be welcoming visitors to your garden to enjoy a BBQ?

Whatever your plans, we want to hear them. Scroll down and let us know what you are doing below.