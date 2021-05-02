New York's Empire State Building turns 90!

Everything you need to know about one of the world's most famous skyscrapers.
It is one of the most famous buildings in the world - New York's Empire State Building was lit up in bright white to mark its birthday,
Reuters
The famous old skyscraper turned 90 on 1 May and was designed by Shreve, Lamb & Harmon. At the time there was a race to build the world's tallest building between it and its neighbour the Chrysler Building. Although its rival was completed first, in 1929, the Empire State building was taller.
Getty Images
The famous skyscraper was finished in 1931. It took one year and 45 days to build and was officially opened by US President Herbert Hoover who turned on the building's lights by pressing a button - but not in New York - in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
It was also used as a prop for lots of movies. Sometimes in the background and sometimes as the star of the show - this is from the old King Kong movie that was released in 1933.
Silver Screen Collection
It stands at 103 stories tall and is 1,250 feet to top floor, then the antennae provide another 204 feet.
Getty Images
It is such a famous landmark all over the world that it is often used to remember special days. The owners set the lights to a suitable colour to mark an occasion. Here you can see it lit up in red in March 2020 to pay tribute to healthcare workers helping to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Getty Images
And again in green, with a very spooky Moon in the background, to celebrate Halloween!
Getty Images
Some of the most famous photos of the Empire State Building use the Moon as a backdrop - and if tourists get the chance, you can bet they whip out their phones for a photo. Not all are as good as this one though!
Getty Images
The building is located on Fifth Avenue between 33rd and 34th streets in Manhattan, New York. When it was first built it was the world's tallest building until 1971 but is now just the 49th tallest. In 2021, the tallest is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Getty Images
The famous observation decks are a hotspot for tourists. Visitors can see as far as 80 miles away into New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, on a clear day. The distinctive binocular viewers available around the building were made especially by the Tower Optical company. There are two observatories on the 86th and 102nd floors.
Getty Images
Celebrities have always loved having their pictures taken on the decks - here are the Minions Kevin, Bob and Stuart visiting in 2015.
Anna Webber
Did you know: The famous antennae on the top of the building is also used as a lightning rod which draws most of the electricity in the skies to avoid it hitting other less well-protected areas.