play
Watch Newsround

Disneyland reopens in California after over a year

Last updated at 09:04
comments
View Comments
Mickey MouseGetty Images

Disneyland in California has reopened for the first time in over a year.

Walt Disney's original theme park, and some other parks around the world, had closed to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But, although the American resort, which first opened in 1955, is now open for visitors, the experience might feel different for a while.

Hugs with Mickey, Minnie and the other Disney characters are not currently happening and the park is only allowing a quarter of the usual visitor numbers to book tickets, to make social distancing possible.

Disneyland.Getty Images
Firework displays will not be happening just yet
What guidelines are in place?

All guests aged two and over are required to wear a face mask and have their temperatures taken when they arrive.

The parades, and the nightly fireworks displays have been cancelled too, to make sure crowds do not gather and people can socially distance.

But the rules have not stopped people wanting to return to the 'Happiest place on Earth' - tickets are sold out until mid-June.

People at DisneyReuters
Guests are happy to be able to return to the 'Happiest place on Earth'
What about the other parks?

There are six Disneyland parks around the world - California, Florida, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

The company's most-visited resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened in July 2020.

Disney parks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong are also open too, but Disneyland Paris is still closed.

More like this

soul

BAFTA 2021: Soul wins best animation and best original score

Raya from film
play
2:02

Raya and the Last Dragon: Vietnamese actor stars in Disney movie

Loki, jungle cruise, minions
play
1:52

Entertainment news: What are the biggest film and TV shows for 2021?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Hawaii

Hawaii makes history by declaring climate emergency

comments
13
Captain Tom

Captain Tom 100: What challenge are you doing?

comments
60
Engineers at the sewer

MASSIVE fatberg weighing 300 tonnes blocks sewer

comments
5
Newsround Home