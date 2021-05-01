Disneyland reopens in California after over a year

Getty Images

Disneyland in California has reopened for the first time in over a year.

Walt Disney's original theme park, and some other parks around the world, had closed to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But, although the American resort, which first opened in 1955, is now open for visitors, the experience might feel different for a while.

Hugs with Mickey, Minnie and the other Disney characters are not currently happening and the park is only allowing a quarter of the usual visitor numbers to book tickets, to make social distancing possible.

Getty Images Firework displays will not be happening just yet

What guidelines are in place?

All guests aged two and over are required to wear a face mask and have their temperatures taken when they arrive.

The parades, and the nightly fireworks displays have been cancelled too, to make sure crowds do not gather and people can socially distance.

But the rules have not stopped people wanting to return to the 'Happiest place on Earth' - tickets are sold out until mid-June.

Reuters Guests are happy to be able to return to the 'Happiest place on Earth'

What about the other parks?

There are six Disneyland parks around the world - California, Florida, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

The company's most-visited resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened in July 2020.

Disney parks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong are also open too, but Disneyland Paris is still closed.