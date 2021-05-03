play
Covid-19: Pools, community centres and clubs reopen in Wales

Last updated at 06:02
Coronavirus restrictions are easing in Wales from 3 May.

Swimming pools and community centres can reopen and children's clubs held inside can start up again.

Two households can also form an exclusive bubble and mix indoors.

Families and friends are still not allowed to mix indoors if they are not in a bubble and children's parties are still banned.

It is great news for people in Wales as some of the new rules have come in sooner than expected. Indoor clubs and community centres were not going to reopen until the middle of May.

First Minister Mark Drakeford says they are able to make the changes sooner because the vaccination process is going well. He warned that people still need to follow the rules still in place.

He said: "Thanks to the efforts of people across Wales, we are in a position to further ease the restrictions, in the way we have previously signalled, to allow more elements of normal life to return.

"By working together, by following these rules, the quicker we will return to normality."

The rules will be reviewed again on 13 May

